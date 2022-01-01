MMSD Home Hazardous Waste Collection

Household Hazardous Waste COLLECTION

2021 Printable Flyer - English

2021 Printable Flyer - Spanish

 

2021 Year-Round Drop-Off


Milwaukee - 13th St.

NOW OPEN !!!
MAPS OF NEW LOCATION
6060 S. 13th St.
(Just north of College Ave.)
Tuesday 11am - 6pm
Saturday 8am - 2pm 
Closed: 5/29, 7/3, 9/4, 11/27, 12/25, 1/1/22


Milwaukee  

3879 W. Lincoln Ave.
Thursday 7am - 3pm
Friday 7am - 3pm
Saturday 7am - 3pm

Closed:   7/3, 11/25 & 26, 12/24 & 25, 1/1/22

 

Menomonee Falls

W124 N9451 Boundary Rd.
Monday 11am - 6pm
Wednesday 11am - 6pm
Saturday 8am - 2pm

Closed:   5/29, 5/31, 7/3, 9/4, 11/26 & 27, 12/24 & 25, 1/1/2022 

2021 Mobile Collections

 

State Fair Park

(Gate 1 off Greenfield Ave)

April 30   11am - 2pm
May 1         8am - 2pm

 

Nicolet High School

(Front Parking Lot)
6701 N Jean Nicolet Rd
Glendale, WI

June 26      8am - 2pm

 

Wauwatosa City Hall

7725 W North Ave. Wauwatosa, WI

Sept 18      8am - 2pm

 

State Fair Park

(Gate 1 off Greenfield Ave)

Oct. 22   11am - 2pm
Oct. 23      8am - 2pm

 

For more information please call (414) 225-2066

For Milwaukee County Residents only. Please, no businesses.

 

Drop off unused household chemicals at State Fair Park on April 30 and May 1. It’s free and easy to visit MMSD’s Home HazMat Collections. See below for a list of items you can and cannot bring.

You don’t have to get out of your car and we’re strictly following COVID safety procedures. Go to gate 1 off Greenfield Avenue and follow the signs to drop off household hazardous waste at State Fair Park on April 30 and May 1. For Milwaukee County residents ONLY.

Please follow the below safety procedures due to COVID-19.

  • You must stay in your vehicle at all times
  • Put all items in your trunk or as close to the hatchback as possible. For social distancing purposes, we will NOT accept or unload any items in back seats that are directly behind the driver’s seat. 
  • We will NOT return cardboard boxes used to transport items to the collection.
  • We WILL return gas cans used for transporting old gas or gas/oil mixtures. However, the cans will be sprayed with a disinfectant before we hand them back to you.

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION 

ITEMS YOU CAN BRING:

Garage & Workshop

Acetone

Artist’s paints and media

Antifreeze

Auto body repair products

Automobile oil

Ballasts (without light fixture)

Battery acid

Brake fluid

Car wax, solvent-based

Contact cement

Deck strippers (wood bleach, sealers and preservatives)

Driveway sealer

Fuel additives

Fiberglass epoxy

Fluorescent light bulbs

Gasoline/oil mixtures

Gasoline and other fuels

Glue, solvent-based

Glue, water-based

Joint compound

Kerosene

Latex paint

Lighter fluid

Non-automotive oils

Oil filters

Oil-based paint

Paint thinner

Paint stripper

Parts cleaner

Pepper spray

Photographic chemicals

Road flares

Roofing tar

Rust remover

Sealers (wood & concrete)

Shellac

Stain

Transmission fluid

Turpentine

Varnish

Wood filler

Wood preservative

 

Kitchen & Bathroom

Cleaners, solvent-based

Disinfectants

Floor care products

Hair remover

Nail polish

Nail polish remover

Oven cleaner

Mercury thermometers
 

Home & Garden

Aerosol cans, full

Batteries (button & rechargeable)

Dry cleaning solvent

Fertilizer (with pesticides)

Fungicide

Furniture polish

Metal polish, solvent-based

Insect spray

Lamp Oil

Light ballasts (W/out light fixture)

Mothballs

Pesticides

Pool chemicals

Rat poison

Shoe polish

Spot remover

Stump remover

Mercury thermostats

Weed killer

PLEASE DO NOT BRING THESE ITEMS

    Ammunition

    Compressed gas cylinders

    Car batteries

    Clothes dryers

    Computers

    Containers larger than 15 gallons

    Explosives

    Fire Extinguishers

    Fireworks

    Marine flares

    Medical Waste

    Microwaves

    Prescription drugs

    Propane cylinder

    Radioactive waste

    Refrigerators

    Sharps / needles

    Smoke detectors

    Stereos

    Televisions

    Tires of any type

    Washing machines

    Places To Get Rid Of Electronics and Other Items

    MMSD's Household Hazardous Waste Program does not accept all items. We're providing the following list, as a public service, of places where you can properly dispose of certain items. You should check with your municipality to see if it offers disposal services for items not accepted at our hazardous waste collection facilities.

    Electronics

    Wisconsin's electronics recycling law bans certain electronic items from landfills, such as TVs, computers, printers, and fax machines. It also creates a statewide recycling program called E-Cycle Wisconsin. There are many convenient electronics drop-off locations under the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources E-Cycle program.  

    The E-Cycle program is the state's first comprehensive system in Wisconsin for recycling electronics from households and K-12 public schools. Under the new program, manufacturers will bear the primary financial responsibility for the recycling of banned electronics.

    Proper Handling  of Used Batteries

    According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, single-use alkaline batteries currently have little recycling value and may be thrown in the trash. However, batteries used in many household and office products, as well as motor vehicle batteries, contain a variety of heavy metals and other materials that can be harmful to human health and the environment if not handled properly. You can bring your rechargeable and button batteries to the MMSD Home Hazmat Collection sites.  

    Places To Get Rid Of Things We Do Not Take

    Companies listed below may charge a fee for disposing of items at their facilities. Call ahead for costs and hours of operation.

     

    Item Type Service
    Appliances, Dehumidifiers, Air Conditioners
     Numerous items    		 Refridgerant Depot, LLC
    For a list of accepted items
    Computers, Tablets, Cell Phones, Cameras Best Buy
    For a list of electronics you can recycle for free
    Computers, Televisions, Dehumidifiers, Latex Paint Jensen Environmental Management,
    W144S6347 College Ct., Muskego, 414-422-9169
    Home Pick Up Service
    Numerous items    		 1-800-GOT-JUNK
    Fire Extinguishers Milwaukee Recharging Service,
    5707 W. Vliet, Milwaukee, 414-774-0772

    Accurate Recharge & Fire
    5811 N. 96th, Milwaukee 414-464-1870
    Propane Tanks
    (Small camping tanks for lanterns and grills)    		 Amerigas,
    6034 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, 1-800-635-5501
    Safe Needle Disposal Safe Needle Disposal
    For disposal instructions and drop off locations
    Smoke Detectors First Alert
    1-800-323-9005
    Unused Prescription Medicine Take Back My Meds MKE
    Find a drop box near you