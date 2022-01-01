Newsletter
NOW OPEN !!!
MAPS OF NEW LOCATION
6060 S. 13th St.
(Just north of College Ave.)
Tuesday 11am - 6pm
Saturday 8am - 2pm
Closed: 5/29, 7/3, 9/4, 11/27, 12/25, 1/1/22
3879 W. Lincoln Ave.
Thursday 7am - 3pm
Friday 7am - 3pm
Saturday 7am - 3pm
Closed: 7/3, 11/25 & 26, 12/24 & 25, 1/1/22
W124 N9451 Boundary Rd.
Monday 11am - 6pm
Wednesday 11am - 6pm
Saturday 8am - 2pm
Closed: 5/29, 5/31, 7/3, 9/4, 11/26 & 27, 12/24 & 25, 1/1/2022
7725 W North Ave. Wauwatosa, WI
For Milwaukee County Residents only. Please, no businesses.
Drop off unused household chemicals at State Fair Park on April 30 and May 1. It’s free and easy to visit MMSD’s Home HazMat Collections. See below for a list of items you can and cannot bring.
You don’t have to get out of your car and we’re strictly following COVID safety procedures. Go to gate 1 off Greenfield Avenue and follow the signs to drop off household hazardous waste at State Fair Park on April 30 and May 1. For Milwaukee County residents ONLY.
Acetone
Artist’s paints and media
Antifreeze
Auto body repair products
Automobile oil
Ballasts (without light fixture)
Battery acid
Brake fluid
Car wax, solvent-based
Contact cement
Deck strippers (wood bleach, sealers and preservatives)
Driveway sealer
Fuel additives
Fiberglass epoxy
Fluorescent light bulbs
Gasoline/oil mixtures
Gasoline and other fuels
Glue, solvent-based
Glue, water-based
Joint compound
Kerosene
Latex paint
Lighter fluid
Non-automotive oils
Oil filters
Oil-based paint
Paint thinner
Paint stripper
Parts cleaner
Pepper spray
Photographic chemicals
Road flares
Roofing tar
Rust remover
Sealers (wood & concrete)
Shellac
Stain
Transmission fluid
Turpentine
Varnish
Wood filler
Wood preservative
Cleaners, solvent-based
Disinfectants
Floor care products
Hair remover
Nail polish
Nail polish remover
Oven cleaner
Mercury thermometers
Aerosol cans, full
Batteries (button & rechargeable)
Dry cleaning solvent
Fertilizer (with pesticides)
Fungicide
Furniture polish
Metal polish, solvent-based
Insect spray
Lamp Oil
Light ballasts (W/out light fixture)
Mothballs
Pesticides
Pool chemicals
Rat poison
Shoe polish
Spot remover
Stump remover
Mercury thermostats
Weed killer
Ammunition
Compressed gas cylinders
Car batteries
Clothes dryers
Computers
Containers larger than 15 gallons
Explosives
Fire Extinguishers
Fireworks
Marine flares
Medical Waste
Microwaves
Prescription drugs
Propane cylinder
Radioactive waste
Refrigerators
Sharps / needles
Smoke detectors
Stereos
Televisions
Tires of any type
Washing machines
MMSD's Household Hazardous Waste Program does not accept all items. We're providing the following list, as a public service, of places where you can properly dispose of certain items. You should check with your municipality to see if it offers disposal services for items not accepted at our hazardous waste collection facilities.
Wisconsin's electronics recycling law bans certain electronic items from landfills, such as TVs, computers, printers, and fax machines. It also creates a statewide recycling program called E-Cycle Wisconsin. There are many convenient electronics drop-off locations under the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources E-Cycle program.
The E-Cycle program is the state's first comprehensive system in Wisconsin for recycling electronics from households and K-12 public schools. Under the new program, manufacturers will bear the primary financial responsibility for the recycling of banned electronics.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, single-use alkaline batteries currently have little recycling value and may be thrown in the trash. However, batteries used in many household and office products, as well as motor vehicle batteries, contain a variety of heavy metals and other materials that can be harmful to human health and the environment if not handled properly. You can bring your rechargeable and button batteries to the MMSD Home Hazmat Collection sites.
Companies listed below may charge a fee for disposing of items at their facilities. Call ahead for costs and hours of operation.
Help protect Lake Michigan and keep water out of your basement during rain events.